Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,133 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Pro-Dex worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

In other Pro-Dex news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.34%.

Pro-Dex Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.