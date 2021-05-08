Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ON. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ ON opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $848,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.