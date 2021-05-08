Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells 416,184 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50.

On Monday, April 26th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96.

NYSE CWH opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 102,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Camping World by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

