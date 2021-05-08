Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells $30,368,000.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 32.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

