Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HVRRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

