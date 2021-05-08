Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.
HVRRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday.
Hannover Rück stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 26.34%.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
