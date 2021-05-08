Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €85.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.20 ($101.41).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €65.48 ($77.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.65 and its 200-day moving average is €61.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

