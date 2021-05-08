Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

LL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of LL opened at $24.19 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

