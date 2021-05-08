Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €141.10 ($166.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €143.30 and a 200-day moving average of €137.82.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

