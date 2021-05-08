Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €74.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.42 ($79.32).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.64 ($76.05) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.53. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

