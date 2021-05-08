Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 107.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NATR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,148 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATR opened at $20.66 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.74 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

