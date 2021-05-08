HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

ETR HEI opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

