Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.49.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

