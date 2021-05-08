Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.49.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

