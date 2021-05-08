BMO Capital Markets Increases Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Price Target to $48.00

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

