Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLNC. BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,208,000 after purchasing an additional 233,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $8,273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,799 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

