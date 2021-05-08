BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

