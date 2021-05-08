Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.92.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.38. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.01 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.