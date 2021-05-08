Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.