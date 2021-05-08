Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of PPRQF stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

