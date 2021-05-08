FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issued By Oppenheimer

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEDG. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $220.40 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.40.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

