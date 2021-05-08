Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

