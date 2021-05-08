SVB Leerink Weighs in on Pfizer Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $162,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

