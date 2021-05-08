TD Securities Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.35.

RIOCF stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

