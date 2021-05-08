Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to $34.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.50 to $34.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

