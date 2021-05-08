Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

