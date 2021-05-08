Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,475,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RKT opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.