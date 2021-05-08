Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

ACGBY opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.