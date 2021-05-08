Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

