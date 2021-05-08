Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $35.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

