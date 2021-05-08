AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AMSSY stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. AMS has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

