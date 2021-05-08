Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

MIST stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,318 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 250,502 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

