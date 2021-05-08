Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $880.35 million, a PE ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

