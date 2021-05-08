Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $148.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.