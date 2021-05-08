Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Natura &Co alerts:

NTCO opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.