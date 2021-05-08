Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

