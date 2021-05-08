Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cabot Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

