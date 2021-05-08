Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 24.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 192,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 21.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

