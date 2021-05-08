Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading Up 18.2%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s stock price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 136,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 232,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.00 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

