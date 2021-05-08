Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Globus Medical has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

