South32 (LON:S32) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.60

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.60 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 167.40 ($2.19), with a volume of 44326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.22%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

