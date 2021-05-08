Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.33

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and traded as high as $17.02. Verbund shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEZVY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

