Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.44. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 978,975 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $367.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

