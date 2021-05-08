WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.06

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.06 and traded as high as C$17.25. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$17.23, with a volume of 173,357 shares changing hands.

WIR.U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.75 price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

