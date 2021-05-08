Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.67.

Shares of CJT opened at C$176.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 824.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$174.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$200.54. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$125.18 and a twelve month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 449.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

