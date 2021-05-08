Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

VERO stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $32,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

