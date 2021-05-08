Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.36 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

