Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,735 ($101.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,365.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,561.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

