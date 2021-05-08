Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

