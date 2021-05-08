Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. Snap has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,475,463 shares of company stock worth $88,452,251 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

