Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.92.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

