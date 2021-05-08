Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GWO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.95.

TSE:GWO opened at C$36.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.24. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.44.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at C$5,376,261.65. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

